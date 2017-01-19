‘This is Us’ cast freaked over renewal

All of the emotions. That’s what you’re used to feeling if you’re a fan of “This Is Us.”

Well, the cast of the extremely popular NBC series has some pretty strong feelings too, it seems, and thanks to modern technology we get to share in them.

Series creator Dan Fogelman posted video of their reaction after learning the freshman show had been renewed for not one, but two more seasons.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke is seen breaking the news to a few of the stars, including Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

“I didn’t want to say it in front of the big room, but when I go out there I’m going to order 36 more episodes of the show,” she said. “Two years of 18 episodes.”

Metz can be heard saying “Wait, wait, what did you just say?” while someone else utters “Oh s***” before the group breaks into celebration.

The drama about the Pearson family has been both a ratings hit and a critical one, picking up multiple award nominations this season as well as AFI and Critics Choice TV awards.

But it’s the diehard fans who have helped transform it into a bit of a pop cultural phenomena and Ventimiglia and Moore recorded a video thank-you they posted on social media.

“Thank you guys so much for being huge fans of the show and for all your love and support,” Moore said. “We are beyond thrilled.”

“There’s so much more about the Pearsons that you guys will get to learn about and we are psyched to bring it all to you,” she added.