Obituary Notice: Elizabeth L. “Betty” Stanton

Elizabeth L. “Betty” Stanton, 87, of Philipsburg died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at her home.

Born Aug. 24, 1929 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Harry I and Vera (Vaughn) Greenawalt.

She married Harold C. Stanton on Aug. 29, 1970 in Port Matilda. He preceded her in death Nov. 5, 1994.

Mrs. Stanton was of the Christian faith.

She was retired from General Cigar; she also had worked at the Weis Market in Philipsburg. She was a 1947 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark K. Stanton; two sisters, Lois Walters and Maxine Romine; and one infant brother, Harry Greenawalt.

She is survived by three sons, Terry Carter and his wife, Rita of Fayetteville, NC and Stephen K. Staton and his wife, Susan and Delaun B. Stanton and his wife, Tammy, both of Philipsburg, and two sisters, Jean Leach and Joanne Herr, both of Philipsburg.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Cheryl and Terry Carter and Jason, Joel, Brian and Adam Stanton and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with the Rev. LaMarr Pirkle officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

