Obituary Notice: Dorothy C. Johnson

Dorothy C. Johnson, 72, of Houtzdale and formerly of Clearfield, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at UPMC Altoona.

She was born April 1, 1944 in McCartney, a daughter of the late Walter Ross and Marie (Fitzgerald) Johnson.

She was employed at Kent’s Sportswear for six years. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, Paul Johnson of Houtzdale; three grandchildren, Taylor Caskey, Cassie Johnson and Steven Johnson; two brothers, Charles Johnson and his wife, Bonnie and Bernard Johnson and his wife, Carol; and two sisters, Patricia English and Doris Gelsick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Manahan; four brothers, Forrest, Edward, C. Ross and Glenn Johnson; and four sisters, Grace Rubly, Lois Mae Gallaher, Jean Shubert and Winifred Narehood.

At Ms. Johnson’s request, there will be no services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 26 S. Second St., Clearfield.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.