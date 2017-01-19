LT Supers Discuss Wages, Other Matters

CLEARFIELD – The regular agenda of the Lawrence Township Supervisors was a short one Tuesday night with a discussion on wages and other matters.

Supervisor Dan Mitchell asked about a raise for Secretary Barbara Shaffner under which she is also named assistant code enforcement officer when the regular code officer receives about $5 less.

Supervisor Bill Lawhead explained that Shaffner was named the assistant several years ago in the event that the code enforcement officer wasn’t available but forms needed to be reviewed and signed. Additionally, the code enforcement officer position is part-time, while the secretary is full-time.

Ultimately, the supervisors voted to remove the assistant title and for Shaffner to not sign documents if the code enforcement officer is not available.

The supervisors also voted to approve four “floating” hours for the code enforcement officer to be approved as needed by two supervisors.

Demolition has begun on the former Clearfield Middle School building, and residents are asked to use caution when traveling in the area since trucks will be entering and exiting the road.

The Wriglesworth subdivision on Sam Graham Road was approved by the supervisors.

The township received a report from the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority on activity in 2016. The supervisors also approved continued membership through 2018.

Shaffner reported a request by residents to erect Little Free Library boxes outside housing areas, such as Lawrence Park Village and Edgewood Apartments.

Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner added she wanted a record of the libraries, so that they could keep track of where they are and whether they are being kept in good repair.

The borough has a couple of these already, and they are proving popular with others being considered, and the supervisors agreed they were a good idea for the township.

An additional amount of amusement tax was received recently and the township will pay each fire company an additional $33.33.

A resolution to destroy documents was approved. Shaffner provided a list of the documents, which fall under guidelines outlined by the state.