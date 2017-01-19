Gambia’s new President sworn in; incumbent won’t step down

Adama Barrow was sworn in Thursday as Gambia’s new President at the West African nation’s embassy in neighboring Senegal while incumbent Yahya Jammeh has refused to step down from office.

Foreign diplomats attended the ceremony in Dakar as Jammeh ignored repeated pleas by African leaders and the United States urging a peaceful transition.

Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 military coup, suffered a surprise defeat in elections in December, with Barrow winning 45% of the vote. He originally conceded but then announced his “total rejection of the election results.”

Barrow has been waiting in Senegal — which surrounds Gambia — for the handover of power.

With the country in flux, thousands of other Gambians are reported to have fled across the border, and tourists have been flown home on specially organized flights.

Troops from several West African countries are on standby, ready to enter Gambia if Jammeh insists on staying in the post. He faced a midnight deadline to step aside, but hours after it passed, soldiers remained massed on the border.

The UN Security Council is expected to approved a draft resolution later Thursday endorsing the new President and “condemning the attempt to prevent a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

The draft calls on Jammeh to respect democracy and step down “in accordance with the Gambian Constitution.”

Fears of political violence

Save the Children has warned of the danger of a humanitarian emergency in both Gambia and Senegal as fears of political violence prompted tens of thousands — many of them women and children — to leave their homes.

“These children are largely fleeing to parts of both Gambia and Senegal where public services such as health facilities and schools are already under a great deal of strain,” said Bonzi Mathuri, Save the Children’s Senegal country director.

Before Barrow’s inauguration, the government of Botswana said in a statement posted to Twitter and Facebook that it would “no longer recognize Mr. Jammeh as the President of Gambia.”

“Mr. Jammeh’s decision not to respect the will of the Gambian people undermines the ongoing efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance in The Gambia and Africa as a whole,” it said.

Senegal, Ghana, Togo and Mali are among the countries who have contributed to the military effort, while the Nigerian air force said 200 of its troops would join forces from the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS.

“The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in Gambia,” a Nigerian statement said.

On Wednesday, Col. Seydou Maiga Moro of ECOWAS told Senegal’s state media that his forces were waiting to act. “All the troops are already on site. If no solution has been reached by midnight, we will take action.”

Tourists flee country

Hundreds of tourists poured out of Gambia on Wednesday as the risk of violence grew.

In a statement on its website, tour operator Thomas Cook said it was “working hard to get our UK customers home” and it expected to fly about 3,500 vacationers out of Gambia by the end of Friday.

British tourist Sara Wilkins, 44, told CNN she and her husband arrived in Gambia nearly a week ago and noticed a lot of military on the streets. She said they had not been able to leave their hotel in recent days.

Wilkins said she had witnessed “manic” scenes at the airport and at the hotel, where “everyone was panicking and crying.”

On her return flight home, she said she sat next to a Gambian man who cried throughout the journey having tried, unsuccessfully, to get his wife and 3-month-old baby out of the country.

The UK Foreign Office is cautioning against all but essential travel to Gambia.

“The potential for military intervention and civil disturbance is high and could result in Banjul International Airport being closed on short notice,” it said in an advisory note on its website.

The German Federal Foreign Office also warned against travel to Gambia, given that there is “a possibility of unrest and violent confrontation.”

“The country’s borders will be shut between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., (and) a complete shutdown — including the international airport in Banjul — can’t be ruled out in the coming days,” it said.

On Tuesday, Jammeh declared a state of emergency, claiming “a situation exists which, if it is allowed to continue, may lead to a state of public emergency.”

Speaking in a televised statement, Jammeh also claimed he had filed an application with Gambia’s Supreme Court to prevent Barrow being sworn in.