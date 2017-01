CLEARFIELD – Friday Night Live!, now a free event, will return to the stage Feb. 3 at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST).

It will feature some of the organizer’s “funniest friends” from the Clearfield area.

Friday Night Live! is an open mic, music and comedy variety show held on the first Friday of every month at CAST.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; all talents are encouraged to apply.