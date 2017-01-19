DuBois School District Announces Dates for Kindergarten Registration

DUBOIS – The dates for DuBois Area School District’s Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year have been released to the public.
When registering their student, parents must bring their child’s birthdate verification (birth certificate), immunization record, proof of residency and their child.
Acceptable residency documentation includes: a deed, lease, current utility bill, current credit card bill, property tax bill or vehicle registration.
|School
|Day
|Date
|Time
|C.G. Johnson Elementary
|Friday
|March 3
|
|Juniata Elementary
|Tuesday
|March 7
|
|Luthersburg Elementary
@ C.G. Johnson Elementary
|Friday
|March 3
|
|Oklahoma Elementary
|Monday
|March 6
|
|Penfield Elementary
@ Oklahoma Elementary
|Monday
|March 6
|
|Sykesville Elementary
@ Wasson Elementary
|Thursday
|March 2
|
|Wasson Elementary
|Thursday
|March 2
|
According to the DuBois Area School District Board Policy revised on June 25, 2008, “A child is eligible for admission to kindergarten if s/he has attained the age of five years on or before the first day of July.”
In addition, registration materials may be picked up at the individual schools one week prior to the registration date.
By doing so, parents will be able to complete the forms at home, allowing the actual registration process to be completed in a more timely fashion.
Additionally, parents are encouraged to contact the school counselor if they have any concerns about the registration of their child.