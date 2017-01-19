DuBois Chamber Welcomes DuBois Dream Players

DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce welcomed the out-of-town players who are on the DuBois Dream basketball team Monday.

Shown is Julius Francis, No. 21; Lacey Anderson, chamber intern; Jodi August, chamber executive director; Susan Loskoski, chamber administrative assistant; Cory Callejas, No. 13; Reuel Moore, No. 5; and Kacee Kirkwood, chamber member services.

The DuBois Team will play this weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, both at DuBois Central Catholic.

Autographs will be available after each game. There will also be a meet-and-greet opportunity this Sunday after the game at Hoss’s in DuBois.