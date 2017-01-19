Bus crash in northern India kills at least 15 students

At least 15 children died and 30 were injured when a school bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India on Thursday, authorities said.

“Some children are in critical condition, so casualties could rise,” Parashuram Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Etah District, State of Uttar Pradesh, told CNN. He said the school bus was carrying around 60 junior high school students.

An initial investigation indicates the truck was speeding in dense fog, which likely caused the accident, the deputy said.

Etah district administration had ordered all schools in the district to remain closed until Jan 20 due to cold weather, Satish Pal, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the district told CNN. He said his department was making inquiries as to why this particular school remained open.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “anguished by the tragic accident in UP’s Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children. I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest.”

Lax safety

India has a history of deadly road accidents. Last year, at least 29 people were killed, including 17 children, when two buses plunged into water in a pair particularly deadly incidents only two days apart last year.

During a 2013 road safety campaign, the ministry said many of these incidents were due to drunk driving, a scourge it said needed to eliminated by spreading awareness and stringent enforcement measures. It added that state governments have been requested to remove liquor shops from the side of highways.

In 2011, more than 142,000 people were killed in about 490,000 road crashes, according to the country’s transport and highways ministry.

This equates to almost one accident per minute and one death every four minutes on India roads — making it a bigger killer than HIV/AIDS and other diseases, according to the World Health Organization.