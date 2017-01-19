Australia: 1 dead as car plows into crowd in Melbourne

Police in Melbourne have arrested the driver of a car that plowed into pedestrians in the Australian city’s busy downtown area Friday afternoon.

At least one person died in the incident, Victoria Police said in a statement.

“At this early stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in the vicinity of Bourke and Queens Streets,” the statement said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.”

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were “treating up to 20 people injured” in the incident. “Some have serious injuries,” the service said.

A witness told CNN-affiliate Sky News “there was just all this noise and mayhem and then all of a sudden police flying everywhere and just bodies lying all over the ground.”

There were unconfirmed reports of shots being fired before the man was arrested, Sky reported.

Videos from the scene posted on social media showed a crowd of police officers converging on a dark red car.