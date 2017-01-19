9th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday

HYDE — This year’s Clearfield Bison Duals will be the biggest in the nine years of the event as 16 teams from all parts of the state will descend on the Arthur J. Weiss and Bison Gyms all day Saturday.

While some of the usual suspects will be in attendance – the hosts, DuBois, General McLane, Montoursville, West Branch, James M. Coughlin, Port Allegany – there will be several new entrants in to the fray. First timers include Central Mountain, Belle Vernon, Saegertown (winner of this year’s Tool City tournament, where Clearfield was tenth), Altoona, Benton, Williamsport, Cambridge Springs, and Union City. Butler will be returning after a couple of year hiatus.

Clearfield won the first two Bison duals (2009, 2010), while Montoursville will look to defend their title from last year. The only other two-time winner is General McLane, which claimed titles in 2013 and 2015. West Branch, winners in 2014, will be looking for their second crown, as will Butler, who won in 2011. The 2012 champion, Pleasant Valley, will not be in attendance.

Action in the four pools will begin at 8:15 a.m., culminating in the final medal matches at approximately 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. The matches at 3:45 and 5:00 will determine the final match ups.

Clearfield is scheduled to wrestle Belle Vernon at 8:15, Altoona at noon, and Port Allegany at 1:15 – all in the Weiss Gym.