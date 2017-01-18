Home / News / National News / Virginia executes convicted family killer Ricky Gray

Virginia executes convicted family killer Ricky Gray

Virginia on Wednesday evening executed death row inmate Ricky Gray via lethal injection for the killing of a family of four in 2006.

Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. ET, said Lisa Kinney, communications director for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

When asked whether he had any last words, Gray said, “Nope.”

Gray appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay of the execution.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying that he would not intervene.

“Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law,” the governor said.

Gray was convicted of killing a Richmond couple and their two young daughters during a home invasion.

