Virginia executes convicted family killer Ricky Gray

Virginia on Wednesday evening executed death row inmate Ricky Gray via lethal injection for the killing of a family of four in 2006.

Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. ET, said Lisa Kinney, communications director for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

When asked whether he had any last words, Gray said, “Nope.”

Gray appealed to the US Supreme Court for a stay of the execution.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying that he would not intervene.

“Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law,” the governor said.

Gray was convicted of killing a Richmond couple and their two young daughters during a home invasion.