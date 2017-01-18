Obituary Notice: John R. “Jack” Newman

John R. “Jack” Newman, 85, of Treasure Lake, DuBois died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Sept. 11, 1931 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Anthony W. and Mary (Duda) Newman.

In 1961, he married Marla (Wiser) Newman. She survives.

Mr. Newman was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served from 1957 to 1959. He retired as a teacher at St. Marys Area High School after 33 years of service.

He was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.

Mr. Newman was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association. He was an avid reader and woodworker.

He is survived by four children, Anthony J. Newman and his wife, Janet of Hollywood, Md., Barbara Ann Skraba and her husband, Ray of Ridgway, John M. Newman of Wilcox and Michael G. Newman of New York, NY.

He is also survived by a brother, Thomas Newman of St. Marys and three grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob and Hunter Newman of Wilcox.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Newman and two brothers, William Newman and Robert Newman.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.