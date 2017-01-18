Kushner in talks with Bush-Cheney veteran for WH job, sources say

A veteran of the Bush-Cheney White House, Neil Patel, is in talks with President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to work with him in the White House, according to sources with knowledge of the transition.

Sources close to the discussions told CNN that Kushner has offered Patel a position, but a final decision hasn’t been made by Patel.

A lawyer, Patel served as chief policy adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney. Republicans who know Patel consider him “extremely smart and capable” and have told CNN that he is “a serious policy person,” who would be an asset to Kushner and the Trump White House.

After leaving the White House, Patel co-founded The Daily Caller, a conservative news blog, along with his friend and college roommate, Tucker Carlson.

Patel declined to comment for this story.