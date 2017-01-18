HHS nominee Tom Price goes under the microscope

The man Donald Trump has chosen to lead the federal agency that oversees Obamacare is about to take the hot seat, both over his plan to revise the nation’s health care system and his past financial investments.

Georgia Rep. Tom Price, Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary nominee, will face questions from lawmakers on the Senate Health Committee Wednesday as his GOP colleagues in Congress are working furiously on a plan to overhaul the country’s health care system.

The Republican congressman and orthopedic surgeon is an ardent critic of the Affordable Care Act, and authored among the most detailed legislation to dismantle President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law. If confirmed, Price could play an outsized role in shaping his party’s efforts to roll back major parts of Obamacare and his remarks during the hearing could shed light on what he intends to influence that debate.

But transition officials have signaled that Price is reticent to focus on his own proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare or comment on the incoming administration’s plan, which the incoming President has vowed would be released as soon as Price is confirmed.

Price is determined to avoid the perception that he is lobbying fellow lawmakers to endorse his own bill as he prepares to move away from a policy-making role. And at the same time, a transition official said the congressman has been kept out of the loop on Trump’s Obamacare proposal so that he doesn’t have to answer questions about the specifics of that plan.

Financial and ethics questions

The veteran congressman is also expected to field tough questions about his past financial investments.

Price is under fire for appearing to have invested in healthcare firms while simultaneously working on legislation that would have affected those companies. On Monday, CNN reported that Price invested in a medical device manufacturer only to introduce a bill that would benefit that company days later.

This report prompted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to warn that Price may have violated the law and call for an investigation. A group of Democratic senators on the Health Committee also called on the panel’s chairman, GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, to postpone Price’s hearing.

Democrats on the committee intend to make Price’s potential ethics issues a major focus of Wednesday’s hearing, according to a Democratic source.

Both Trump and GOP leaders on the Hill have been emphatic that undoing Obamacare is their top legislative priority.

While Republicans have moved quickly to start the process of rolling back big parts of the law, there is still no consensus on an alternative to the Affordable Care Act and how quickly the party will be able to craft a proposal.

Trump also told The Washington Post over the weekend that his own plan to repeal and replace Obamacare was almost finished, and that it would provide “insurance for everybody” that is “much less expensive.”

“There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us,” Trump said.

Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Health Committee, is planning to pit Trump’s own words against Price’s health care record.

“Just days ago, President-elect Trump promised ‘insurance for everybody,'” Murray will say in her opening remarks, according to excerpts provided to CNN. “But Congressman Price, your own proposals would cause millions of people to lose coverage, force many to pay more for their care, and leave people with pre-existing conditions vulnerable to insurance companies rejecting them or charging them more.”

This will be the first of two hearings for Price. He will also face the Senate Finance Committee on January 24.