CURWENSVILLE – The GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club will host a used book sale.

The sale will take place at the Curwensville Public Library from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Jan. 26-27 and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 28.

Books will be $4 per bag and will include best-sellers, large print, children’s books, puzzles and more.