GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Monday on Filbert Street, Curwensville. During the incident, someone allegedly stole the victim’s license plate from his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Monday on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, a Philipsburg man allegedly assaulted the victim by grabbing and pushing her to the ground. Charges of assault/harassment were filed through the district court, Philipsburg.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police reported a natural death occurred Tuesday on Water Street in Philipsburg Borough. According to state police, 87-year-old Betty L. Stanton was found deceased due to natural causes.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a fraudulent company, claiming the person was involved in legal action and seeking payment from them. Police indicated that this incident was fraud, and people shouldn’t release information to unknown agencies.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment via communication.
- Police responded to Martin Street where an all-terrain vehicle was reportedly being operated in the area. Police searched the area and did not locate the ATV.
- Police received a report about an altercation between a son and his mother on Daisy Street. Police were able to handle the situation at the scene.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment that occurred at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic disturbance in the area of South Second Street.
- Police received a report about a phone scam. Police said that the caller advised the victim they’d won money from the Publisher’s Clearing House. Police would like to remind people not to give out money over the phone.
- Police received a report about a possible phone scam in which the caller claimed the resident won a large amount of money.