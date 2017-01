DUBOIS – Clearfield Area United Way Campaign Vice Chairperson Kay Dell’Antonio is shown accepting a matching donation from Stoltz Toyota in DuBois.

“CAUW thanks Toyota for this matching gift. This will help our 24 local member agencies reach out to people throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County,” Dell’Antonio said.

Show, from left, are Kevin London, Dell’Antonio, Todd Stoltz, owner, and Pete Fairman.