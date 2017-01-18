‘Chrisley Knows Best’s’ Savannah Chrisley hurt in accident

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley is grateful to be alive after breaking a vertebra in a car accident.

The 19-year-old posted a photo of herself Tuesday along with a pic of the crashed car and the quote: “The only way God can show us he’s in control is to put us in situations we can’t control.”

“I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote,” she wrote. “The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me.”

Chrisley explained that the accident happened early Monday morning after she looked down briefly to try to fix her floor mat, which was stuck behind one of the pedals. She quickly realized she was “headed straight towards the guardrails.”

“I tried to over correct but it didn’t help,” she wrote. “As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been.”

The beauty pageant competitor, who appears with her family in the USA Network reality series, thanked an unidentified man who stopped to help her.

She also had some words for those who have both supported her and trolled her since the accident occurred.

“Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you,” she said. “And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world.”

Chrisley said she’s experiencing pain in her back, neck and shoulders from her injury.

But she sees a higher purpose in the incident.

“I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy,” she said.