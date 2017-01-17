Theresa May commits to Brexit vote in UK Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May has committed to placing a final Brexit deal to a vote in both houses of the UK parliament.

In a much-anticipated speech in London, May said that once Britain had negotiated a final deal to leave the European Union, it would be placed before the House of Commons and the House of Lords for approval.

She confirmed that Britain would leave the single market. But she said that, in the forthcoming negotiations with the EU, Britain would seek a customs arrangement to replace the provisions of the EU customs union. Such a deal could amount to “associate membership” of the customs union, she said.

May also warned other EU member states not to seek a “punitive” deal for Britain in order to send a message to Euroskeptics in other countries. “No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain,” she said.

May said Britain would not adopt a “half-in, half-out” approach to the EU.

“We seek a new and equal partnership — between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU,” May said.

“Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.

“The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.”

Parliament vote

Talks on a deal can only begin once the British government invokes Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which sets the rules of EU membership. May has said she wants to trigger the mechanism by the end of March. The UK Supreme Court is due to rule in the next few weeks on whether there must be a vote in the UK parliament before that can happen.

Negotiations are expected to take at least two years before the deal is placed before parliament for a vote.

Both houses will then vote on the deal put forward by the government before it is ratified.

When she was asked what would happen if Parliament voted against the deal, she said: “I am sure the British Parliament will want to deliver the views of the British people and respect the democratic decision that was taken.”

EU Nationals

On the status of EU nationals living in the UK, May was less clear.

She said Britain was “an open and tolerant country,” but added that there needed to be tougher policing of immigration from Europe.

She said she wants to guarantee the rights of EU citizens already in Britain and British citizens in other EU states “as early as we can.”

Addressing future immigration from European countries, May said: “Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe. And that is what we will deliver.”

Maintaining the unity of the UK

The Prime Minister said she would put preservation of “our precious union” at the heart of the negotiation with Europe — a reference to the constituent parts of the United Kingdom

That amounts to a challenge to Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has made little secret of her wish to launch a second independence referendum should May pursue such a route for leaving the EU. Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in last year’s referendum.

“We won’t agree on everything, but I look forward to working with the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole of the United Kingdom,” May said.

All eyes will now be on the Scottish National Party leader while there will also be some concern with the outcome of the snap election in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU at the referendum but the political landscape within the province could be transformed by the election which will be held on March 2.

UK’s land border with European Union

May addressed the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which would be the UK’s only land border with the EU.

Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, there is currently an open border between the north and south. But critics have questioned whether an open border can be maintained after Britain leaves the EU.

May says bringing about a solution between Britain and Ireland will be an “important priority” adding that “nobody wants to return to the borders of the past, so we will make it a priority to deliver a practical solution as soon as we can.”

Criticism of May

May has faced recent criticism over her Brexit strategy and was dealt a blow earlier this month when Ivan Rogers, Britain’s ambassador to the EU, resigned from his role in Brussels.

“We do not yet know what the government will set as negotiating objectives for the U.K.’s relationship with the EU after exit,” Rogers wrote in a goodbye note to staffers, while also accusing Whitehall of “muddled thinking.”

May rejected Rogers’ assertion last week.

“Our thinking on this isn’t muddled at all,” she told Sky News in her first interview of 2017.

“There hadn’t been any plans made for Brexit so it was important for us to take some time to actually look at the issues, look at the complexity of the issues.”

Rogers’ resignation came just weeks after Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, warned Britain it was facing a race against time to strike an exit deal.

Barnier said the process would need to be completed by October 2018, ensuring enough time for ratification by the 27 remaining member states within the two-year time scale according to EU rules.