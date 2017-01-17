Sandy Police Investigating After Tires Slashed on Several Vehicles in Loeb Addition Area

DUBOIS – Sandy Township police are investigating reports of criminal mischief in the Loeb Addition area and seeking the public’s assistance at this time.

According to police, Loeb Addition includes Loeb, Tozier and Atlantic avenues and the surrounding streets.

Several vehicles allegedly had tires slashed sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

If you have any information regarding these criminal mischief incidents or are a victim, please contact the Sandy Township police via dispatch at 814-765-1533