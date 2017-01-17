Obituary Notice: Anthony Pasquariello

Anthony Pasquariello, 72, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.

He was born Feb. 24, 1944 in Clearfield, a son of the late John and Frances (Puzzuto) Pasquariello.

Mr. Pasquariello served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his brother, Franklin Pasquariello and his wife, Rosa of Clearfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Lee Pasquariello.

There will be no public services held.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.