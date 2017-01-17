Janet Napolitano hospitalized due to cancer treatments

Former Obama Cabinet secretary Janet Napolitano has been hospitalized after complications developed during her most recent cancer treatment.

Napolitano currently serves as president of the massive University of California system. The former Arizona governor was diagnosed with cancer last August and the school said Tuesday that her treatment was “nearly complete.”

On Monday, however, she “experienced side effects that required her to be hospitalized.”

The school said she has “consistently performed her wide range of duties at full capacity, without interruption or impact,” and that her doctors expect her to be discharged “in the next day or so.”

Napolitano served as Obama’s secretary of Homeland Security from 2009-2013. She has previously survived breast cancer.