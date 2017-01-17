How to watch Donald Trump inauguration coverage

After about two years’ worth of campaigning, a wild election and a tumultuous transition period, this Friday Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.

Trump officially becomes President at noon and will take the oath of office at his inauguration around that time.

It’s a historic moment as a man who has never before served in government ascends to the nation’s highest public office.

Here are a few things to know if you want to watch the festivities that make up the beginning of Trump’s presidency.

What is the inauguration?

The inauguration is the formal transfer of power from one president to the next. On Friday, President Barack Obama will complete his second term in office and cease to be the sitting president, transferring the authority of his office to his elected successor, Donald Trump.

At noon, Trump will become the President and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will become the sitting vice president.

Trump will take the oath of office and deliver a speech commemorating the occasion.

How do I watch on CNN?

CNN will bring full coverage of the inauguration and all the goings-on in the nation’s capital that weekend, both online and on TV.

Official inauguration coverage on television begins at 5 a.m. ET live from Washington and will continue through the inaugural events. CNN will carry the official ceremonies like the swearing-in, the parade, the inaugural balls and all the official events as well as coverage of protests, executive actions and everything else that happens throughout the weekend.

Television coverage will come on CNN, CNNI and CNN en Español. Live streaming will be available right on CNN’s homepage and apps starting at 6 a.m. ET on Friday.

Additionally, CNN Politics will have a live blog for instant coverage and analysis on Inauguration Day and the women’s march on Saturday.

Can I still get tickets to go to the inauguration?

It depends on how close to the action you want to be. Anybody can go watch for free from the National Mall.

But watching from the West Front of the Capitol Building requires a ticket. The inaugural event itself is a tightly formal affair on Capitol Hill and attendance is managed by a bipartisan team of congressional leaders and the President-elect’s inaugural committee. Members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, members of the transition team, family members and other invited guests can attend, with some sitting on the inaugural platform where the President takes the oath office. Former presidents and their families have also agreed to attend, including former President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in the election.

Everyone else has to get tickets from their members of Congress, which are necessarily limited. Members of the House and Senate each receive tickets from the Joint Congressional Committee for the ceremonies. Members of the House and Senate distribute tickets to those who have applied. Competition can be fierce because more people generally apply for tickets than are available.

Exact times and methods for distribution vary from member to member, but less than a week ahead of the inauguration, it is unlikely for anyone new to score tickets to the area closest to the inaugural platform.

What’s the weather looking like?

47 degrees and cloudy. Chance of showers later in the day.