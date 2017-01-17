GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment/scattering rubbish that occurred Monday on Cross Roads Boulevard in Beccaria Township. During the incident, an 82-year-old Beccaria man deposited waste on the victim’s property and verbally threatened to harm him. Charges will be filed through the district court.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Sunday in Brady Township. During the incident, a known male allegedly pushed the victim to the ground following an argument. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Sunday in the 100 block of Liberty Road in Winslow Township. A 23-year-old Reynoldsville man operated a vehicle while allegedly under the influence of drugs. Upon investigation, he was found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, state police said.
- State police reported a DUI/drug violation that occurred Saturday at the parking lot of the Brockway Sheetz. According to the report, a 34-year-old Brockport woman operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Upon investigation, a 33-year-old Brockport woman who was a passenger was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Jan. 12 on Grant Street in Sykesville Borough. During the incident, two males allegedly engaged in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Charges are currently pending at this time.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about the theft of services that occurred Sunday on Clark Road in Oliver Township. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged the post for the victim’s mailbox and their hay field. State police believe the damage was caused with a side-by-side or all-terrain vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a suspicious male on Valley View Drive. However, police were unable to locate the male.
- Police received information in reference to stolen property.