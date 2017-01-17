Elk County Catholic Knocks Off Lady Tide 63-47

ST. MARYS – Playing its third game in four days didn’t get any easier for the Curwensville Area High School girls basketball team.

After defeating Harmony on Saturday, losing to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday, both home games, the Lady Tide ventured to St. Mary’s to play Elk County Catholic (ECC) on Tuesday night.

The Lady Crusaders just had too much firepower for the Tide, as ECC came up with the 63-47 victory over Curwensville.

Even after the grueling schedule the past four days the Lady Tide did show a lot of grit in this contest after trailing by 16 at the half, 36-20. Curwensville then played the Lady Crusaders even, 27-27, in the final two periods.

Although not a win, it did shed some light on the squads all-around toughness.

ECC jumped out to a 9-2 lead before the Lady Tide rallied with a 7-2 run to make it 11-9 in favor of the Lady Crusaders with 2:10 to play in the first quarter.

Sophomore Madison Weber hit back to back buckets for Curwensville to pull to within just two points.

It was the closest the Tide would come the rest of the night, although later in the game Curwensville had Elk County Catholic somewhat on alert.

The Crusaders stretched its six point first quarter edge, 16-10, to a 16 point halftime lead, 36-20 by doubling up on the Lady Tide in the second frame, 20-10.

Curwensville was behind by as many as 18 in the third quarter but rallied at the end of the period with three straight buckets, one each by Weber, Hannah Dixon and Christine Limbert.

The Tide actually won the third quarter, 12-8, to pull to within 12 at 44-32 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

Dixon, a senior guard for Curwensville, made the Crusaders somewhat nervous to start the fourth quarter by opening the scoring with a three pointer to cut the ECC lead to nine at 44-35 with plenty of time, 7:40, left in the game.

That would be the final time the Tide trailed by 10 or less.

On the night Dixon lead all scorers with 24 points that included four treys.

Weber added 15 to help out the Lady Tide offense, while four girls hit for double digits for Elk County Catholic.

Reilly Herzing had 17 for the Crusaders while freshman Taylor Newton scored 12 and Josie Smith and Cassidy Cunningham each had 10.

It was all Elk County Catholic in the junior varsity game as the Lady Crusaders downed the Lady Tide 42-4.

Curwensville (4-6) now gets to rest for a few days before entertaining the Lady Wolves of Kane on Friday night in a home contest. JV action will tip off at 6 pm with the varsity to immediately follow.

CURWENSVILLE – 47

Nikki Wormuth 1 0-0 2, Hannah Dixon 9 2-2 24, Christine Limbert 2 2-4 6, Madison Weber 6 1-2 15, Maddie McCracken 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 18 5-8 47

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC – 63

Josie Smith 5 0-0 10, Taylor Newton 6 0-0 12, McKayla Wilson 2 2-3 6, Cassidy Cunningham 4 2-2 10, Reilly Herzing 7 3-3 17, Sady Vanalstine 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Cashmer 3 0-1 8, Maddie Kear 0 0-0 0, Kristen Kirst 0 0-0 0, Sami Fedus 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 27 7-9 63

THREE POINTERS: Cville: Dixon 4, Weber 2. ECC: Cashmer 2

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 10 10 12 15 47

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 16 20 8 19 63

THREE POINTERS: Dixon 4, Weber 2, Cashmer 2

OFFICIALS: Barry Vasinder, Mike Zilkofski

Lady Tide Scoreboard: