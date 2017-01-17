Bellefonte Matmen Defeat Bison

BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Red Raiders played rude host to the visiting Bison on Tuesday night, defeating their guests by a count of 46-19.

Bellefonte raised their record to 14-1 on the year, while the Bison dropped to 2-5 while suffering their third straight loss.

Luke McGonigal raised his record to 14-1 on the season while picking up his 11th fall.

Hunter Wright continued his strong run with a major decision that has him tied for the team lead in wins with 14, against seven losses.

And picking up regular decisions to close out the Bison scoring were Matt Ryan (11-8), Zane Morgan (5-5), and Trae Kitko (2-0).

Next up for the Bison will be this Saturday’s 9th Annual Bison Duals.

Bison Scoreboard: