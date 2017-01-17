Home / Sports / Local Sports / Bellefonte Matmen Defeat Bison

BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Red Raiders played rude host to the visiting Bison on Tuesday night, defeating their guests by a count of 46-19.

Bellefonte raised their record to 14-1 on the year, while the Bison dropped to 2-5 while suffering their third straight loss.

Luke McGonigal raised his record to 14-1 on the season while picking up his 11th fall.

Hunter Wright continued his strong run with a major decision that has him tied for the team lead in wins with 14, against seven losses.

And picking up regular decisions to close out the Bison scoring were Matt Ryan (11-8), Zane Morgan (5-5), and Trae Kitko (2-0).

Next up for the Bison will be this Saturday’s 9th Annual Bison Duals.

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 & 10 Top Hat Tourney @ Williamsport 82 pts. 14th place
12/13 @ Bald Eagle Area 27 – 45 0 – 1
12/15 DUBOIS 24 – 43 0 – 2
12/20 CENTRAL 45 – 30 1 – 2
12/22 PUNXSUTAWNEY 59 – 18 2 – 2
01/04 @ Penns Valley 30 – 37 2 – 3
01/06 & 07 Tool City Tourney @ Meadville 97 pts. 10th place
01/10 HUNTINGDON ppd. 2 – 3
01/12 ST. MARYS 30 – 33 2 – 4
01/17 @ Bellefonte 19 – 46 2 – 5
01/21 CLEARFIELD BISON DUALS    
01/21 vs. TBD    
01/25 @ Tyrone    
01/26 HUNTINGDON    
01/27 & 28 @ West Branch Tourney    
02/02 @ Philipsburg-Osceola    
02/04 District 4/9 Team Duals @ DuBois HS  
02/25 District 9 Champs @ Clfd HS    
03/03 & 04 Northwest Regionals @ Altoona    
03/09-11 PIAA States @ Hershey    
