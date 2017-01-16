WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center to Host Open House

DUBOIS – The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is partnering in a local effort to fight back for young people.

As a result, it has announced an open house and free day of workouts in its newly-renovated fitness center in downtown DuBois.

The WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center, located at 37 E. Long Ave., is set to open at 9 a.m. Jan. 24.

Entry to the gym will be free for anyone who wants to get a workout in or to take a look around.

There will be several, free group workouts throughout the day, including Functional Fitness at 4 p.m. and BoxFit at 7 p.m.

Tours of the facility and a question-and-answer session will be held during the open house event. There will also be door prizes and free refreshments.

The WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center is also in the process of establishing an advisory board. Anyone interested in helping this local, non-profit organization is welcome to attend.

Board members will be able to assist with fundraising, operations and events. There will be a short presentation at 6 p.m. Once established, the board will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month.

After a nearly four-year effort, organizers say the WPAL could not be more optimistic about the positive impact the gym is having on the local community.

The WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center is 100 percent free to everyone between the ages 6 and 18 years and anyone currently attending high school.

The WPAL, which has hosted four Golden Gloves competitions in DuBois, also encourages local law enforcement officials to work out in its gyms, free of charge, with the kids from the area.

The Police Athletic League is an organization in communities nationwide, where volunteers (police officers, coaches, teachers or other community members) help young people, both boys and girls, in sports, with homework and other school-related activities.

The gyms create relationships between the volunteers and local youths, and these are relationships that help steer young people away from activities involving crime, violence and drugs.

The WPAL gyms give children a place to go after school, on weekends and during the summer months, where they can participate in activities of their choice and be surrounded by positive influences.