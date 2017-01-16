Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Officer to Visit Centers

Trooper Bruce Morris, community services officer of Troop C, Pennsylvania State Police, Ridgway barracks, will be visiting the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. and at the Coalport Center for Active Living, Glendale Medical Center Complex, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport on Feb. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police Community Services Officers (CSO) are responsible for creating and maintaining relationships with communities.

Anyone 50 years and over is invited to attend the free program. No reservations are required to attend the program; however, reservations are required by 9 a.m. the day of the program to have lunch. The lunch is on donation basis for anyone over 60 years and $3.50 for anyone under age 60.

Information on this and other programs, meals and activities is available by calling the Clearfield Center at 814-765-9319, Coalport Center at 814-672-3574 or 1-800-225-8571 or visiting the CCAAA Web site at www.ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.