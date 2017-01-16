Pennsylvania Gas Prices Average $2.63/Gallon

PENNSYLVANIA – Average retail gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 gas outlets in Pennsylvania.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/gallon, according to gasoline price Web site GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Pennsylvania during the past week, prices yesterday were 54.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices Jan. 16 in Pennsylvania have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.08/gallon in 2016, $2.34/gallon in 2015, $3.52/gallon in 2014, $3.50/gallon in 2013 and $3.46/gallon in 2012.

Areas near Pennsylvania and their current gas price climate:

Harrisburg – $2.57/gallon, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/gallon.

Hagerstown – $2.38/gallon, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/gallon.

York – $2.58/gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.60/gallon.

“For the first time since November, the national average price for gasoline has fallen over the last week, helped by weak demand and rising gasoline inventories,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“This downward trend is evident in over two-thirds of states but may take additional time to materialize in others, yet is a familiar pattern for late winter as refiners build inventories prior to the late-February start of refinery maintenance season and thanks to the year’s weakest demand occurring over the next four weeks.

“However, motorists shouldn’t expect the trend to last long. After the sweetness of Valentine’s Day roses and chocolates is gone, they will be in store for a jump at the pump as maintenance season begins and the long transition to summer gasoline becomes a pinch point, leading to gas prices that will mostly trend higher for two to three months.”

