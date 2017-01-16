Obituary Notice: Joseph Bulach Bower Sr.

Joseph Bulach Bower Sr., 78, of Allenwood, Pa., died Jan. 16, 2017. Born Aug. 22, 1938 in Williamsport, Pa., he was a son of the late John C. Bower Sr. and Mabel (Fague) Bower.

He was employed with Branch Motor Express and Watsontown Trucking as a truck driver for a total of 31 years and he traveled more than 4,000,000 miles.

Mr. Bower graduated from Montgomery Area High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959. He was a member of the Niagara Masonic Lodge No. 375 for 50 years.

His joy in life was his family, spending time at sporting events, family functions, hunting and spending the winter months by the pool in the Florida sunshine.

He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Connie (Klinger) Bower, to whom he was wed Aug. 9, 1956; two daughters, Jacqueline (Harry) Sampsell and Janette (Tim) Paquet; one son, Joseph Jr. (Hillary); 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret (Bud) Drick; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Bower.

Mr. Bower was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John C. Bower Jr; and a sister, Mary (Gene) Metzger.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, in Milton, Pa. There will be a meal served after the memorial service at the church.

Family requests any contributions be made to the American Lung Association.

PA Simple Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

