Lady Cardinals Snap Lady Tide Two Game Winning Streak 56-41

CURWENSVILLE – After winning the last two games, the DuBois Central Catholic (DCC) Lady Cardinals girls basketball team stopped that streak of Curwensville’s Monday night, winning 56-41 on the Lady Tide home floor.

The loss has the Lady Tide with an overall 2016-17 season record of 4-6 while the Lady Cardinals move to 9-5 on the year.

It was pretty much anyone’s ballgame until late into the third quarter when DCC pulled away with the victory, breaking its own two game losing streak.

And, without question, the game was won at the free throw line, as the Lady Cardinals made good on 23 of 37 attempts.

The first eight minutes was a tight battle, with Curwensville getting its first lead, 13-12, on a basket by Hannah Dixon with five seconds left; only to have Lady Cardinal Libby Maurer score at the buzzer to give DCC a 14-13 edge after one.

DuBois Central Catholic went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter to take a 21-13 margin.

The Lady Tide then picked up its offense and had an 8-0 run to get back into the Patton Hall battle.

Dixon would score six of those eight Lady Tide points to cut the lead to 22-21 in favor of DCC with 4:20 left before intermission.

The Tide went back in front, 24-22, on a basket by sophomore Madison Weber with 1:52 left in the second.

Weber had an all-around strong game for Curwensville, leading her squad in scoring with 17 points and picking up a double-double on the night with double digit rebounds.

After DCC knotted the game at 24-24, senior Christine Limbert gave the Tide a 25-24 lead on a free throw with just under 30 seconds remaining in the second eight minutes.

But once again the Lady Cardinals scored at the buzzer, this time on a basket by Jordy Frank, and took a one point lead into the break at 26-25.

Weber would give the Lady Tide its last lead at 27-26 with a basket to start the second half and then things went badly for Curwensville as Limbert picked up her fourth foul and had to sit out most of the third quarter.

DCC would then go on to outscore the Tide 16-7 in the third period to take a 10 point margin, 42-32, into the final eight minutes.

DuBois Central Catholic would maintain its double digit lead in the final frame, once again winning the final eight minutes 14-9 to pick up the victory.

Dixon added 14 points for Curwensville while the Lady Cardinals had three girls in double figures with Frank hitting for 18, Gabby Caruso with 16 and Riley Assalone adding 14.

Lady Tide head coach Jocelyn Bash, even in defeat, was pleased with her team, saying, “I have no complaint with our team and their effort tonight. I felt we brought a great game this evening. The players did what we asked them to do, and that’s all you can ask for. Everyone who played for us played well.”

In the junior varsity game it was no contest as DCC blew out the young Lady Tide 44-2.

The Lady Tide travel to St. Marys on Tuesday night to play the Lady Crusaders of Elk County Catholic. The JV contest will start at 6 pm and the varsity game will immediately follow.

Listen to Curwensville-Elk County Catholic girls basketball Tuesday night on WOKW-FM, 102.9, with the pre-game beginning at approximately 7:20 pm.

DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC – 56

Gabby Caruso 4 8-13 16, Macy Hanes 1 0-2 2, Riley Assalone 3 8-10 14, Jordy Frank 6 5-6 18, Libby Maurer 1 0-2 2, Ashley Wruble 0 0-0 0, Sabrina Spencer 0 0-0 0, Abby Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Drahushak 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Bittner 1 1-2 3, TOTALS – 16 23-37 56

CURWENSVILLE – 41

Nikki Wormuth 0 0-0 0, Hannah Dixon 6 1-4 14, Christine Limbert 2 2-4 6, Madison Weber 6 4-5 17, Mikayla Warren 1 0-0 2, Tarah Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Maddie McCracken 0 0-0 0, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Heidi Rowles 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 16 7-13 41

THREE-POINTERS: DCC: Frank. Cville: Dixon, Weber

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14 12 16 14 56

CURWENSVILLE 13 12 7 9 41

OFFICIALS: Tim Barnes, Chris Sherkel

Lady Tide Scoreboard: