GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Friday at a Curtin Street residence in Osceola Mills Borough. A 76-year-old Osceola woman was allegedly banging on the victim’s wall and door repeatedly, which created an inconvenience to her. Charges will be filed through the district court.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Friday in Snyder Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole the victim’s Smith & Wesson firearm from his residence. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Friday on North Seventh Street in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly flattened two tires on the victim’s vehicle. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred Friday on North Seventh Street in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, a known juvenile was allegedly screaming and yelling on the street.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Saturday at Wal-Mart in Young Township. During the incident, a known female allegedly concealed two Suets, fruit roll-ups, fruit snacks, Dawn dish soap, Purex laundry detergent and four 20-ounce Pepsis. The total value of the stolen items was $35.38, according to state police.
- State police reported a DUI that occurred Friday on Walston Road east of state Route 36 in Young Township. A 34-year-old Punxsutawney woman was stopped for vehicle code violations and determined to allegedly be under the influence. She was arrested for DUI and related offenses. State police said the investigation is currently pending blood test results.
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of burglary that occurred Thursday on West River Road in Burnside Borough. No further information was provided in the report, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.
- State police received a report about an incident of terroristic threats, trespass and harassment that occurred Friday on Route 949 in Union Township. During the incident, a 50-year-old Clarion man allegedly threatened to kill the victim on his property. No injuries were reported, state police said, and charges will be filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a person who was starting their vehicle, which was loud, and letting it run for an extended period of time. It was causing a disturbance, the caller told police.
- Police responded to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for a male who was allegedly under the influence and causing a problem. He was medically released and still causing a problem; as a result, he was arrested for his actions.
- Police responded to a domestic assault during which a female was allegedly knocked down and punched in the leg. Police said a male was arrested for simple assault and taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police received a report about a vehicle parked on Daisy Street that was causing a traffic issue.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person on West Locust Street. Police found they were OK.
- Police responded to Leavy Avenue for a report about a suspicious person.
- Police stopped a vehicle while it was being driven at night without any headlights on. Upon investigation, police found that the driver was under the influence and they were arrested for DUI.
- Police responded to Daisy Street for an intoxicated male who was allegedly refusing to leave a residence. Police said contact was made with the male who was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a phone scam in which a caller claimed to be with the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce. Police said the caller asked questions about the owner’s business. Police would like to remind people not to provide information, as the calls are not being made by the Clearfield Chamber.
- Police received a report about a motor vehicle accident at the Clearfield Lowe’s store.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment in the Hillsdale area.
- Police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of the Rockton Mountain Highway.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment in the Kerr Addition area.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment in the Mount Joy area.
- Police received a report about an alleged retail theft at Wal-Mart.
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with an assault incident.
- Police assisted a motorist in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
- Police received a report about a theft that possibly occurred at Wal-Mart.
- Police conducted a traffic stop along Route 879 that resulted in a DUI arrest.
- Police assisted a motorist in the parking lot of Tractor Supply.
Decatur Township
- Police responded to an activated alarm at the Mount Nittany Physicians Group at the Peebles Plaza. Upon arrival police found everything to be OK.
- Police responded to a two-vehicle accident along Crooked Sewer Road in Decatur Township.
- Police received information about an alleged sexual assault. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received information about a wanted female who is living in Decatur Township.
- Morris-Cooper Regional Police were assisted with an incident involving a female who was reportedly pinned against a guiderail after being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival she told police she wasn’t struck by a vehicle.