Fireball Run Star Visits Star Hill Shop in DuBois

DUBOIS – Fireball Run star, Jacqueline Siegel, recently visited Starr Hill Winery in DuBois.

Siegel was featured in an episode of ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap in June of 2015.

In 1993, she won the Mrs. Florida America beauty pageant. She now owns the pageant and is its director.

Siegel sits on the board of directors of Westgate Resorts and Ocoee Thrift Mart, a charity she established and owns.

She also established the charity Locals Helping Locals. David and Jackie Siegel are building the largest mansion in America, as seen in the acclaimed 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles.

This past fall, “TEAM Versailles” was among the 40 teams that were filmed in the Adventurally TV Show the FIREBALL RUN.

The FIREBALL RUN® is both a live-action adventurally® competition and 26-episode adventure television series distributed by Amazon Prime Instant Video.

It is the real story of 40 teams on an epic quest to America’s under-discovered places in search of obscure historic artifacts.

The 10th anniversary show will premiere in fall of 2017. Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery was a host destination of the show and in the run as TEAM 88.