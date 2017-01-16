Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority Accepts Donations

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority would like to inform the public that it does accept donations, announced Director Jodi Brennan in a news release.

CCSWA is a county-based authority created to assist with implementing the state-mandated county municipal waste management plan.

It sponsors and promotes programs that address the proper disposal of solid waste through a recycling drop-off program, special collections and the clean-up of illegal dumpsites and littered areas.

Funds for the authority’s programs come from the sale of materials, user fees, donations and state grants. Unfortunately, these funds are limited, which in turn limits the amount of services the CCSWA can offer county residents, Brennan explained.

According to her, the authority recently received inquiries from the general public about supporting its recycling and waste management efforts through voluntary donations.

“As such, we would like to take this opportunity to announce that the Solid Waste Authority does indeed welcome and accept donations, which are tax deductible, from both the general public as well as from private businesses,” Brennan said.

Checks can be made payable to “Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority” and mailed or delivered in person to its office at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128, Clearfield, PA. Receipts will be provided upon request for tax reporting purposes.

Questions regarding donations or the authority’s programs can be directed to its office at 814-765-5149.