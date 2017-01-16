CCCTC Announces Joint Operating Committee Board Members

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee recently announced its 2017 board members.

Seated from left are Robin Dusch, JOC secretary; Todd Jeffries, chairperson and representative of Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District; and Gregg Paladina, superintendent of record.

Standing from left are Elizabeth Frankhouser, CCCTC executive director; Larry Allen, West Branch Area School District; Phil Carr, Clearfield Area School District; Nancy Oaks, Harmony Area School District; Jeff Shaffer, Curwensville Area School District; and Fred Redden, CCCTC principal.

Missing from the photo is John Bacher III, Moshannon Valley Area School District.