HALFMOON TOWNSHIP – State police at Philipsburg are “actively investigating” a shooting incident that occurred at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township.

State police said it occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and a 12-year-old State College juvenile was transported to a hospital. He was still receiving treatment at the time state police issued the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Philipsburg at 814-342-3370.