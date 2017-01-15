Rand Paul: John Lewis isn’t immune to criticism

Sen. Rand Paul praised Georgia Rep. John Lewis Sunday as a civil rights icon, but said he’s not “immune” to criticism from political opponents.

“John Lewis isn’t in a position where there can’t be a healthy debate. Because he’s a civil rights icon, shouldn’t make him immune” to criticism, the Kentucky senator told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump responded to Lewis’ questioning of his legitimacy by unleashing a string of attacks on Twitter, calling the Georgia congressman — who was beaten and nearly killed in Selma, Alabama in 1965 while marching for voting rights — “all talk” and “no action.”

Paul added that Lewis is, like his Democratic colleagues, a fair subject for criticism from across the aisle.

“John Lewis is a partisan,” he said. “I have a great deal of respect for him, but he is a partisan and I disagree with him on issues. I should be able to honestly disagree with him and not have it all come back to I have no appreciation for a civil rights icon because of this and I think that’s the part I think somehow is unfair in this.”