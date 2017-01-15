Public Open House Planned for Centre County Bridge Projects

Bridges to be replaced as part of Public-Private Partnership

BELLEFONTE – The community is invited to a public open house regarding the replacement of three Centre County bridges included in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

The open house will be focused on important information, including the construction schedules and traffic changes that are planned to take effect while the bridges are being replaced.

Outlined below are details of the bridges to be replaced and the open house.

Route 144 (Pleasantview Boulevard) bridge, spanning Yocum Run just north of Bellefonte (JV-27)

Little Marsh Creek Road (Route 1002) bridge, spanning a branch of Little Marsh Creek in Boggs Township in the village of Yarnell (JV-29)

South Eagle Valley Road (Route 3040) bridge, spanning Dewitt Run in the borough of Unionville (JV-33)

The open house will be held from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Boggs Township Community Building, located at 1290 Runville Rd., Bellefonte, PA 16823.

Representatives from Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners will be available to discuss the bridge projects and answer questions. There will be no formal presentation. Construction plans will be on display for reference.

A letter announcing the start of construction will be mailed out two weeks in advance to all project stakeholders. You will be given the opportunity to sign up as a project stakeholder the night of the open house.

These bridges are referred to as JV-27, JV-29, and JV-33. They are three of 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

These bridge replacements are part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The P3 approach allows PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly, while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To view the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project and P3 in Pennsylvania, visit www.p3forpa.pa.gov.

Additional information on the project, the team and how to bid on the project can be found at www.parapidbridges.com.

Requests for special needs or accommodations to aid public participation at this facility should be directed to McKenzi Loid at 412-475-5164.