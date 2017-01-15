Obituary Notice: Sharon Ann Frelin

Sharon Ann Frelin, 69, of Frenchville died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born Dec. 25, 1947 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Robert and Julia (Billotte) Stiner.

She spent the majority of her life caring for her parents and was Methodist by faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Cary Lynn Haney and her husband, Bill of Clearfield; grandchildren, Shelby Frelin and her fiancé, Robert, Taylor Frelin and Leah Lundberg, all of Clearfield, Kyle Billings of Curwensville and Christopher Dixon and his wife, Mindy of Shiloh; great-grandchildren, Tukura Mills and Katara Lundberg; and two brothers, Mark Stiner of LeContes Mills and Robert Stiner and his wife, Tina of Grassflat.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel ‘Taz’ Thomas Frelin and a sister, Betty Shimp.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with Evangelist Raymond Stiner officiating. Burial will be in the Gillingham Cemetery, Frenchville.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

