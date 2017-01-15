Obituary Notice: Neil W. McCartney

Neil William McCartney, 97, of Walltown/Grampian died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at his residence after an illness.

Born Aug. 8, 1919 in Grampian, he was the son of Thomas and Annie (Clark) McCartney. Mr. McCartney was a welder and had retired from the Budd Company in Philadelphia.

He was also a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran of World War II, and he’d served with the engineers.

He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian where he had been a member of the Holy Name Society.

On Sept. 6, 1942 in Barnegat, NJ, he wed the former Anne L. Jarossy, who preceded him in death March 14, 2011.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sister Carole McCartney IHM; a sister, Margaret Hogan; and six brothers, Paul, Lee, James, Edward, Patrick and Martin McCartney.

Surviving are four children, Cheryl Doherty and her husband, Robert of New Park, Neil McCartney Jr. and his wife, Teresa of Williamstown, NJ, Michael McCartney and his wife, Sharon of Walltown and Kevin McCartney and his wife, Vickie of Owensboro, KY.

Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Edith Wheeler and her husband, Virgil “Dick” of Walltown, Ruth Ann Dunlap and her husband, Willard of DuBois and Ethel Haugen of Oklahoma City, Okla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, Grampian, with the Rev. Father Mark J. Mastrian as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Wednesday when the procession will depart for the church.

The Rosary will be recited at 1:45 p.m. by members of the St. Theresa Guild of St. Bonaventure Church and a Scripture Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:45 p.m., both Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.