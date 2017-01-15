Obituary Notice: Mary Ann Warholic

Mary Ann Warholic, 74, of Philipsburg died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Born July 5, 1942 in (Faunce) Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late John W. Stonebreaker Sr. and Catherine (Carr) Stonebraker.

She was married to Metro Warholic, who preceded her in death Dec. 14, 2006.

Mrs. Warholic was a homemaker and had received her GED. She enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Warholic; four sisters, Rosella Miller, Georganna Stonebreaker, Alice Fae Root and Charlotte Antes; three brothers, Sunny, John Jr. and Eugene Stonebreaker; and a daughter-in-law, Rise Warholic.

She is survived by two daughters, Frances P. Conrad of Philipsburg and Cynthia A. Smolko and her companion, Lavoine McKee of Milesburg and three sons, John C. Warholic of Philipsburg, Michael E. Warholic Sr. and his wife, Barbara of Houtzdale and Frank A. Warholic Sr. and his wife, Melanie of Madera.

She is also survived by one sister, Anna Mae Sipes of Florida; 16 grandchildren, Jeffery, Caleb, Josh, Michael Jr., Mckenzie, Victoria, Frank Jr., Karlee and Brittany Warholic, Crystal, Calvin Jr., Nathan and Niki Glass, John Conrad, Ryan McClelland and Clifford Smolko; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with Pastor John T. Dill officiating. Burial will be at the Crossroad Cemetery in Coalport.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

