Obituary Notice: Leon Edward “Bill” Heider Sr.

Leon Edward “Bill” Heider Sr., 92, of Sykesville died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Sept. 19, 1924 in Murrysville, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter J. and Emily (Kaill) Heider.

On Aug. 20, 1949, he married Shirley (Lucas) Heider. She survives.

He retired from Consolidated Natural Gas Company where he worked as a division accountant.

Mr. Heider attended Grace United Methodist Church.

He was a past president and treasurer of the Sykesville Lions Club. He was the Sykesville Man of the Year in 1976.

He was also a manager of the Sykesville Boys League Baseball Team and the Sykesville Boy Scout Leader Troop 75.

He was a former volunteer fireman in Murrysville, Pa., and enjoyed many years with friends and family at the Hardy Gang Hunting Camp in Tioga County.

Mr. Heider is survived by four children, Leon E. Heider Jr. and his wife, Linda of Shelocta, Pa., Donna Trulik and her husband, Jeff of Elkins, W.Va., David Heider and his wife, Anita of Painesville, Ohio and Diane Cherico and her husband, Anthony of Pottstown, Pa.; a sister, Joan Zimmerman of Cape Coral, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 10 siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home and again from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Pastor Carol Bergman officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the church.

Burial will be in Sykesville Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Grace United Methodist Church, 32 E. Main St., Sykesville, PA 15865.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.