Obituary Notice: Julia Mae Thomas

Julia Mae Thomas, 78, of Houtzdale died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at her residence.

Born Sept. 25, 1938 in Brisbin, she was the daughter of Peter Joseph and Clemence (Castiaux) LeGrand.

She was member of the Brisbin Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school and youth ministries.

Mrs. Thomas was a graduate of Woodward Township High School.

She was a member of the National Camping and Hiking Association and the Philipsburg Mountaineers. She was a former Girl Scout leader and enjoyed painting.

She operated an upholstery business and was previously employed by IGA and BiLo stores.

On July 20, 1958 in the Brisbin Baptist Church, she married Calvin Gene Thomas, who survives at home.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Ellis) Kirshner of Franklinville, NJ and two sons, Donald (Tina) Thomas of New Providence and Joseph (Laura) Thomas of Kansas City, Mo.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, Joshua and Daniel Kirshner, Kaitlyn (Chris) Johnston and Andrew and Taylor Thomas; a sister, Josephine Stiles of Houtzdale; and a brother, Don (Elaine) LeGrand of Bridgewater, NJ.

Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gene and Robert LeGrand.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Brisbin Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Mark Melhorn officiating. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brisbin Baptist Church, Brisbin, PA 16620.

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.