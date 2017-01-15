Obituary Notice: John R. “Zookie” McGonigal Sr.

John R. “Zookie” McGonigal Sr., 76, of Karthaus was surrounded by family when he died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Center for Compassionate Care, Pittsburgh.

He was born Sept. 13, 1940, the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Rauch) McGonigal.

Mr. McGonigal worked construction and lastly was a heavy equipment operator for River Hill Coal Company, Karthaus.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was well-known for his many hats and songs.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve (Gill) McGonigal, at home; his sons, John (Lora) McGonigal Jr. and Tim (Michele) McGonigal; his daughter, Tammy (John) Couteret; grandchildren, John, Jason, Jacob and Jessi,; eight great-grand-children; and step-grandchildren, Kyle and Bryan Richner.

Also surviving are his sisters, Emily (Ed) Narehood, Mary Teats, Nancy (John) Lesko and brothers, Bill (Ruthann) McGonigal and Don McGonigal.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ronald Glace; sisters, Dot Teats, Betty Heichel, Helen Glace and Patsy Narehood; and a brother, Robert McGonigal.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services.

D’Alessandro Funeral Home and Crematory, Pittsburgh, is in charge of the arrangements.