Obituary Notice: David L. Lytle

David L. Lytle, 59, of Pinchy died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Black Moshannon.

Born Aug. 2, 1957 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Hollis and Mary Coble Lytle. His long-time companion, Sharon “Sis” K. Smeal, survives at home in Pinchy.

Also surviving are step-sons, Michael Lutz and his wife, Nikki of Bigler, Jeffery Lutz and his wife, Jamie of Winburne and Timothy Lutz and his wife, Shannon of Saylorsburg, 11 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, sisters, Deloris Sudik of Winburne, Ruth Blake of Chester Hill, Betty Lytle of Punxsutawney and Diane Teats of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John and James Lytle.

He was owner/operator of Dave Lytle Logging, RR Morrisdale. He loved working and being outdoors. He was a life member of the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company, Station 17, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. James Hollister officiating. Burial will be in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, RR Morrisdale.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.