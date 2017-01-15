Man Suffers “Suspected Serious Injury” in Single-Vehicle Crash

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP – A single-vehicle crash sent a 43-year-old Houtzdale man, Chris A. Vaughn, to the Altoona Hospital on Saturday.

According to state police at Clearfield, the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Henderson Street, east of Atlantic Avenue, in Woodward Township.

Vaughn was reportedly traveling north when he lost control of his Jeep due to icy roadway conditions.

State police said his Jeep traveled across the southbound lane, off the berm and down an embankment, colliding with a tree and overturning.

Vaughn was not wearing his seatbelt and ejected from the Jeep. He has “suspected serious injury,” according to state police, and was taken to Altoona.

Vaughn was cited for several vehicle code violations. His vehicle was towed from the crash scene.