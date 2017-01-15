Man Killed in Logging Accident in Rush Twp.

RUSH TOWNSHIP – A logging accident claimed the life of a 59-year-old man Friday in a wooded area approximately 50 yards west of state Route 504 in Rush Township.

According to state police at Philipsburg, the man was logging timber along a steep hill and removing it via a cable skidder. He had reeled out the cable from the winch to attach chokers to the cut timber.

State police said for unknown reasons, the skidder started traveling toward the man. It pinned him against the tree, causing blunt force trauma.

State police were contacted by family when they didn’t hear from the man and requested assistance finding him. He was found deceased at 8:30 p.m.; an autopsy has been scheduled.

State police aren’t identifying the man by name until all family members have been notified of the accident.