GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 9

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

The GANT reload will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, the reload will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Clearfield Co. Recycling Drop-off Sites Do Not Accept Window Glass

CLEARFIELD – Residents are reminded that the county recycling drop-off sites do not accept window glass or drinking glasses, plates or mirrors.

Salvation Army Western PA Division Misses Red Kettle Christmas Campaign Goal; Public Can Still Help

CARNEGIE – Even more so than during previous years, local media outlets rallied around the Salvation Army during the last week of its Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

Craig Sentenced to State Prison for Burglary Spree

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of breaking into multiple businesses was sentenced to state prison Monday in Clearfield County Court.

Clearfield-Lawrence Committee Answers Public’s Questions on Proposed Consolidation

GANT News collected questions from members of the general public regarding the proposed consolidation of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township into the “Municipality of Clearfield.”

Shaw Library Has Central PA Libraries eCard App

CLEARFIELD – In a world of tablets and smartphones, the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has finally jumped onboard with a library app.

County to Apply for Funds to Continue Safe Haven Program

CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday the Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve a grant application to the Justice for Families program through the U.S. Department of Justice/Office of Violence Against Women.

Rodriguez Gets Prison Sentence for Involvement in Crack Cocaine Ring in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD – A former New York man will spend time in state prison for his involvement with a crack cocaine drug ring in Clearfield.

Maines Pleads Guilty for 3-Year-Old Taking Subutex Pill

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman whose 3-year-old daughter required medical attention after she took a Subutex pill was in Clearfield County Court Tuesday.

1,400-Mile Industrial Heartland Rail-to-Trail to Top Annual Meeting

BROCKWAY – Brockway finds itself in the unique – and enviable – position of having several trails converge in the community.

Hearing Continued for Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald’s

CLEARFIELD – At centralized court Wednesday, the preliminary hearing was continued until March 15 for a man accused of exposing himself in a local McDonald’s.

Moore and Ortasic Plead Guilty to Living in Deplorable Conditions with Children

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman and her grandson who were living in deplorable conditions with his two children pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child this week.

Lezzer Lumber Celebrates 90th Anniversary in 2017

In 1927, Michael H. Lezzer, along with his two cousins, Charlie and Lewis Sandri, started the Lezzer-Sandri Lumber and Farm Equipment Co. on State Street in Curwensville.

Curwensville Couple Accused of Making Sexual Videos with Dog Waives Charges

CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville couple accused of making sexual videos with a dog waived the charges against them to court at their preliminary hearings Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

DuBois City Receives Funding for Improvements for Pedestrian, Transit Riders on Beaver Drive

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards has announced 51 projects to improve transportation alternatives are in line for $33 million in federal funds

Recreation & Tourism Authority Holds Meeting

CLEARFIELD – The meeting for Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority was mainly informational yesterday as there was only a quorum for part of the meeting.

Blake Waives Charges for Allegedly Threatening Couple with Shotgun

CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man accused of aiming a shotgun at a couple and threatening them waived the charges to court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

MVEDP Board Outlines Goals for 2017

PHILIPSBURG – The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership is dedicated to the goals of business retention, entrepreneurial development and business attraction.

Northwest to Partner with CPCA to Rehabilitate 8 Homes in Curwensville Area

CURWENSVILLE – Eight Curwensville area homeowners started off 2017 with some good news.