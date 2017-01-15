Free Relationship Education Classes to be held in Clearfield and Philipsburg

Real Relationships, a program of Children’s Aid Society, will hold free relationship education classes in Clearfield and Philipsburg, starting in February.

Each weekly class includes free child care, free meals and free Sheetz gas cards. Classes are available to both couples and singles.

Classes for singles will be held Mondays, starting Feb. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, and Thursdays, starting Feb. 9, at Centre Grove United Methodist Church in Clearfield.

Couples classes will be held Tuesdays, starting Feb. 7, at Centre Grove UMC, Clearfield, and Wednesdays, starting Feb. 8, at Trinity UMC in Philipsburg. All classes are held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

To enroll in free weekly classes, call 814-205-4193 or e-mail realrelationships@childaid.org.